Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Down 30.8% in August

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,400 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 599,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 460.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Desjardins raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

CADNF opened at $12.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. Cascades has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

