Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.45 Million

Brokerages expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to post $226.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $227.00 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $202.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $848.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $827.50 million to $858.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $919.63 million, with estimates ranging from $865.50 million to $949.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Shares of CWST stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average is $67.17.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 5.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 194,106 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,149,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,925,000 after acquiring an additional 102,345 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 107,761.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 445.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 118,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

