Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $373,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 351,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,578,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $199.75 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.73 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

