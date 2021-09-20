Cavalier Investments LLC Buys 96 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $7.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $365.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,583,230. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $382.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.04 and a 200-day moving average of $346.03.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

