Cavalier Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Cavalier Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,273 shares during the period. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after purchasing an additional 376,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 287,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 173,644 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after purchasing an additional 154,869 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 153,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,578,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.02. The company had a trading volume of 20,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,570. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.56. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.