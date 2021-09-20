Cavalier Investments LLC Purchases 34,757 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,757 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF accounts for 2.3% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KCE traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,953. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $54.97 and a twelve month high of $100.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.09.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

