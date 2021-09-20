Cavalier Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,297 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after acquiring an additional 160,355 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,042,000 after buying an additional 121,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 103,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,629,730. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.94.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

