Cavalier Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 45.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QYLD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.32. 168,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,720. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%.

