Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 169 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cavalier Investments LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 28.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. CQS US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 19.0% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,225,294 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,529,811,000 after buying an additional 141,700 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.29. The company had a trading volume of 134,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,191,562. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $427.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.