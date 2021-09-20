CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 189,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $95.78 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $99.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.03.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

