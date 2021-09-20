Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CVE. Citigroup raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.46.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$11.03 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.15 and a 12-month high of C$12.86. The company has a market cap of C$22.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,724.14.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

