Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $5.57

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.16. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 22,721 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.
The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 6.55.
In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,479,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 860.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 712,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 638,336 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 64.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 77,128 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
See Also: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.