Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $5.57

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.16. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 22,721 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 6.55.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,479,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 860.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 712,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 638,336 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 64.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 77,128 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

