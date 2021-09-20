Centrality Price Tops $0.0820 (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for $0.0820 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. Centrality has a market cap of $98.44 million and approximately $28.01 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00054786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00122696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00044462 BTC.

Centrality Profile

CENNZ is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

