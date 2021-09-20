CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 20,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CFVI traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. 11,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,019. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter worth $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

