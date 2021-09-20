Chartist Inc. CA Acquires Shares of 2,289 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 0.1% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $2.00 on Monday, reaching $114.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,158. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.