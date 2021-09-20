Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Bank of The West

Bank of The West boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Shares of CVX traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.51. 223,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,395,944. The company has a market capitalization of $182.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.44. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

