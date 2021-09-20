Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Trimmed by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 3.2% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 316.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

CVX opened at $94.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $182.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

