China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 14,036 shares.The stock last traded at $18.93 and had previously closed at $18.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.35.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in China Eastern Airlines by 31.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in China Eastern Airlines by 48.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.