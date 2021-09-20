Chonk Price Hits $52.23 on Top Exchanges (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for about $52.23 or 0.00114398 BTC on popular exchanges. Chonk has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $9,171.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00057035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00125105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00012597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00047220 BTC.

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

