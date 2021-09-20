Chromia Price Tops $0.28 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, Chromia has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $120.79 million and approximately $43.43 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00055206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00121609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011927 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00044880 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,300 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

