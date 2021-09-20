CIBC Boosts Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to C$195.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price upped by analysts at CIBC from C$155.00 to C$195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

LSPD traded down $3.94 on Monday, reaching $120.43. 115,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion and a PE ratio of -91.43. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.13.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth about $10,391,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

