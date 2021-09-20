Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 27.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after buying an additional 1,067,138 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 177.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,756,000 after buying an additional 674,766 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 200.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after buying an additional 591,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after buying an additional 452,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $95.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

