Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,024 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,608,000 after acquiring an additional 108,334 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,965 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,307,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,185,000 after buying an additional 151,815 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM stock opened at $123.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.