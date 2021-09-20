Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 27.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $122.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.