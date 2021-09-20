Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.29 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after acquiring an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $48,309,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $440.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.87. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.97 and a 1 year high of $450.84.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.