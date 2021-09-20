Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $1.19 Million in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 262.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

NHI stock opened at $56.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average is $67.87. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

