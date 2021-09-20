Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 30,450 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 120.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 142,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 77,867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 29,155 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 119,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $27.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

