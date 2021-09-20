Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 10,864 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,864 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 213,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 200,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Incyte by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 72,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 44,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,493 shares of company stock worth $2,735,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY opened at $75.99 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $70.97 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average is $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.