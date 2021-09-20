Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 22,942 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,775 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 22,942 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after buying an additional 9,640,479 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 99.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $377,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131,429 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 1,392.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $94,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 106.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $163,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,666 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $889,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,519 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAL opened at $20.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.70 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on HAL. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

