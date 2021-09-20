Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 3,019 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ALB opened at $226.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.02. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $253.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

