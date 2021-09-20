Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 3,141 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,884,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,965,000 after buying an additional 90,822 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,184,000 after buying an additional 757,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,575,000 after purchasing an additional 107,939 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,686,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,735,000 after purchasing an additional 128,507 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,362,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $89.09 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.37.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

