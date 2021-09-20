Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 4,171 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in CarMax by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in CarMax by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CarMax by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarMax stock opened at $140.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $142.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. CarMax’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $876,562.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens upped their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

