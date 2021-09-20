Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 4,598 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $854,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,850 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

WAB stock opened at $87.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.34. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAB. Citigroup raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,533,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,179 shares of company stock worth $2,515,935 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

