Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 100.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,274 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $19,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $205.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.52.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

