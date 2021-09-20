Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,648,000 after buying an additional 151,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,501,000 after buying an additional 53,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,131,000 after buying an additional 95,841 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $153,619,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $149.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.99. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.38 and a 52 week high of $153.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 22,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $3,325,100.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

