Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,599 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $20.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 126.70 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

