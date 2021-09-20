Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $699,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $200,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after buying an additional 199,542 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 316.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in The Clorox by 677.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 65.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,894,000 after purchasing an additional 118,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $166.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.78. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

