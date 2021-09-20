Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Xylem were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Xylem by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 175.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $12,256,784 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $131.56 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.95 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

