Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 207 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $379.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.48. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

