Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,381,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Cisco Systems worth $179,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $705,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,028 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.99. 360,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,061,982. The company has a market capitalization of $236.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

