Citigroup Inc. Buys 73,097 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,097 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $15,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in KE during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in KE by 12.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in KE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in KE by 4.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in KE during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEKE opened at $17.08 on Monday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion and a PE ratio of 47.45.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

