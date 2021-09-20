Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $13,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $788.35 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $490.73 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $755.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $657.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $7,380.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

