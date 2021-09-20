Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Waste Connections worth $16,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 38.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 315.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 17,338 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 13.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 205,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 591,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,605,000 after purchasing an additional 67,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock opened at $127.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

