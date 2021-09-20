Citigroup Inc. Has $13.18 Million Stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 1,061.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,537 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.65% of Core-Mark worth $13,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CORE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 18,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

CORE opened at $45.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

CORE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

