Citigroup Inc. Has $14.67 Million Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,580 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $14,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 296,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 33,931 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 29,123 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,979,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in National Retail Properties by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after buying an additional 114,698 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $44.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.61. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

