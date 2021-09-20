Citigroup Inc. Has $16.70 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $16,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,213 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after acquiring an additional 938,636 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,134,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,973,000 after acquiring an additional 634,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after acquiring an additional 505,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $123.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.16. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $2,402,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,298 shares of company stock valued at $7,414,412. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.