Citigroup Inc. Purchases 50,011 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 411,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,011 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $15,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KL. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,226,000 after buying an additional 208,216 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,087,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,760,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

KL stock opened at $41.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $53.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

