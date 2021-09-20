Citigroup Increases GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Price Target to $12.00

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised GreenSky from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised GreenSky from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.08.
GSKY opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GreenSky by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
