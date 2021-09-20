Citigroup Increases GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Price Target to $12.00

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised GreenSky from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised GreenSky from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.08.

GSKY opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.71.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GreenSky by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

