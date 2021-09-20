Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to report sales of $152.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.11 million and the highest is $153.00 million. Civeo posted sales of $142.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year sales of $566.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $561.50 million to $570.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $610.00 million, with estimates ranging from $599.90 million to $620.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.55 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVEO. TheStreet raised Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $129,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Civeo by 812.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Civeo by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Civeo by 42.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Civeo by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Civeo by 50.0% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.52. 37,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Civeo has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $25.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a market cap of $308.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 3.88.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

