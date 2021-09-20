Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to post $29.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.10 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $28.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $120.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.30 million to $124.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $116.90 million, with estimates ranging from $112.30 million to $121.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,203,000 after purchasing an additional 67,870 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

CIVB opened at $22.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

